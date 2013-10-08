Pearl Jam On World Cafe: Part 1

Pearl Jam is set to release its 10th studio album, Lightning Bolt, on Oct. 15, making it the band's first record since 2009's Backspacer. The group members aren't doing much publicity for the album — but when they do, they make it count.

On Tuesday's edition of World Cafe, listeners can hear director and producer Judd Apatow (Anchorman, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Knocked Up) talk with the premier American rock band in a wide-ranging interview.

In part one of this two-part broadcast interview, the bandmates discuss the creative process behind the making ofLightning Bolt. Later in the interview, lead singer Eddie Vedder compares writing experiences with Apatow and discusses his adoration for The Who's Quadrophenia.

Part two of this discussion between Apatow and Pearl Jam will air during Wednesday's episode of World Cafe.

