Melissa Aldana Crash Trio: Live At Berklee

The saxophonist Melissa Aldana, 24, came to the U.S. from Chile with little money and less command of English. But she did have some serious ability at the saxophone — her father is a saxophonist too — and thanks in part to a Berklee College of Music scholarship, has begun to carve out a career in the music. Since moving to New York, Aldana has already cut two albums for Inner Circle Music, the label founded by saxophonist Greg Osby, one of her mentors. And in winning the Thelonious Monk International Jazz Competition last month, she was given funds to record her next album.

That next album will be with this band: the Crash Trio, with Francisco Mela on drums and fellow Chilean Pablo Menares on bass. It'll perform at Berklee College of Music for this installment of The Checkout: Live. WBGO and NPR Music presented a live radio broadcast and video webcast of Melissa Aldana's Crash Trio.

Set List

"Bring Him Home" (Aldana)

"Turning" (Aldana)

"You're My Everything" (Warren/Young)

"Tira Pie" (P. Menares)

"SP" (Aldana)

"M y M" (Aldana)

"Tierra And Fuego" (F. Mela)

Personnel

Melissa Aldana, tenor saxophone

Pablo Menares, bass

Francisco Mela, drums

