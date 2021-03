In the second installment of this two-part broadcast interview, the members of Pearl Jam continue their engagingly in-depth discussion with comedy director and producer Judd Apatow.

On Wednesday's episode of World Cafe, listeners can hear music from the group's upcoming release, Lightning Bolt. The rock veterans also spend some time reminiscing with Apatow about powerful music moments that have moved them to tears.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.