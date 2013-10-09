So Pusha T, Omar Souleyman And Cults Walk Into A Bar...

NPR Music is throwing a party in New York next Wednesday, Oct. 16, with some phenomenal live music and we want you to come. It's free, but you'll need to follow us on Twitter (@nprmusic) or Instagram (@nprmusic), or like us on Facebook, then keep an eye out over the next day or so for a link to the RSVP list.

We'll be taking over (Le) Poisson Rouge in Greenwich Village during the CMJ music festival and curating a lineup of artists that touches on almost every type of music we love here at All Songs Considered: synth-pop duo Cults, Syrian party singer Omar Souleyman, and rap heavyweight Pusha T. Plus, we've got Microphone Check co-host Ali Shaheed Muhammad spinning between sets.

If you'll be in the Big Apple during the CMJ music festival and want to attend this special event, keep watching our Twitter, Instagram or Facebook feeds for details. We'll be posting them soon. And if you can't be there in person, visit NPR Music for a live webcast of the sets.

