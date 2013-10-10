Brendan James On Mountain Stage

Brendan James makes his second appearance on Mountain Stage, recorded live at the Culture Center Theater in Charleston, W.V. James wraps his tranquil voice and serene songwriting around his own energetic piano playing, a technique that's proven successful with fans and critics. His first three albums placed in the Top 10 on the iTunes pop charts, and his third earned the top spot on iTunes' singer-songwriter chart.

James' latest, Simplify — from which this Mountain Stage performance is drawn — may be his most emotionally direct work yet. He's joined by Craig Meyer on drums and guitarist Eric Nelson for a set that also includes a cover of Bob Dylan's "Girl From The North Country."

Set List

"Windblown"

"Simplify"

"The New Plan"

"Girl From The North Country"

"Constellations"

