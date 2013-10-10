© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

KCRW Presents: Holy Ghost!

KCRW | By Jason Bentley, KCRW Music Director
Published October 10, 2013 at 3:13 PM CDT

When Holy Ghost! started out, it was just two friends playing nu-disco before it was en vogue. Now, with a full band, a wall of synthesizers and a new album partially produced by DFA Records co-founder James Murphy, the Brooklyn band has taken its sound to another level. Its members recently visited The Village Studios for this live Morning Becomes Eclectic session, during which they performed this song, "Hold My Breath."

Jason Bentley, KCRW Music Director