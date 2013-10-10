KCRW Presents: Holy Ghost!

When Holy Ghost! started out, it was just two friends playing nu-disco before it was en vogue. Now, with a full band, a wall of synthesizers and a new album partially produced by DFA Records co-founder James Murphy, the Brooklyn band has taken its sound to another level. Its members recently visited The Village Studios for this live Morning Becomes Eclectic session, during which they performed this song, "Hold My Breath."

Watch Holy Ghost!'s entire Morning Becomes Eclectic session at KCRW.com.

