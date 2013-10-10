Luella & The Sun On World Cafe

During World Cafe's annual summer visit to the Philadelphia Folk Festival, we finally met up with Luella & The Sun — a dark, raw and exciting roots band we've been watching for a while. The group is led by a charismatic Nashville singer, Melissa Mathes, and gritty guitarist Joe McMahan.

At the time of the festival, the band was still recovering from the aftermath of a devastating studio fire. Here, host David Dye talks with Mathes and McMahan about how they overcame the setback with the help of their community.

The band expects to release its debut album in 2014.

