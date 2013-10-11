Not My Job: A Quiz About Lawyers For Breaking Bad's Bob Odenkirk

If you're a comedy person, you know Bob Odenkirk from the cult classic sketch series Mr. Show. If you're a drama person, or a meth person, you know him as the shyster lawyer Saul Goodman on Breaking Bad. Now he has a new show on the IFC called The Birthday Boys.

We've invited Odenkirk to play a game called "Better not call Saul." Since he plays a less-than-noble lawyer on Breaking Bad, we're going to ask him three questions about inspiring, even heroic lawyers. If he gets two out of three right, he'll win a prize for one of our listeners — Carl's voice on their voicemail and eight barrels filled with $10 million each.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.