The Clash On World Cafe

Mick Jones, Paul Simonon and Nicky "Topper" Headon of The Clash recently visited the WXPN studios for a lively conversation to celebrate the release of Sound System, a new 12-disc box set. The collection includes remastered versions of all the albums the original band released, in addition to video and audio rarities.

In a fascinating discussion, the former bandmates talk about the development of The Clash's image, and how the group's style changed throughout its existence.

