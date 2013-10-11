© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
The Clash On World Cafe

Published October 11, 2013 at 2:28 PM CDT
The Clash.
Mick Jones, Paul Simonon and Nicky "Topper" Headon of The Clash recently visited the WXPN studios for a lively conversation to celebrate the release of Sound System, a new 12-disc box set. The collection includes remastered versions of all the albums the original band released, in addition to video and audio rarities.

In a fascinating discussion, the former bandmates talk about the development of The Clash's image, and how the group's style changed throughout its existence.

