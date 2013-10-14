© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Bill Monroe On Mountain Stage

Published October 14, 2013 at 11:00 AM CDT
Bill Monroe performing live on <em>Mountain Stage</em> in 1989.
Bill Monroe performing live on <em>Mountain Stage</em> in 1989.

It's no exaggeration to call Bill Monroe one of the most influential and important musicians America has ever produced. He's the undisputed father of bluegrass music: The style itself was created by and named for his band, The Blue Grass Boys, in the late '40s.

Along with Lester Flatt, Earl Scruggs and The Stanley Brothers, Monroe — who died in 1996 — created a sound as distinctive as any musical genre in the world. Over the years, Monroe's bands have included a true "Who's Who" list of bluegrass and country musicians. His influence has woven itself into country, folk, rock and jazz.

It was late in Bill Monroe's career — May 21, 1989, to be exact — when he made this visit to Mountain Stage, but his spirit and energy were as strong as ever. "Give me a call if you ever need a mandolin player in the Mountain Stage band," he told host Larry Groce. There's no doubt he would have been up to the task.

Set List

  • "My Sweet Blue Eyed Darlin'"

  • "Muleskinner"

  • "Southern Flavor"

  • "A Beautiful Life"

  • "Uncle Pen"

  • "Blue Moon Of Kentucky"

  • "Sugarloaf Mountain"

  • "Workin' Of A Building"

  • "Rawhide"

  • "Rollin' In My Sweet Baby's Arms"

    • Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    Arts & Culture