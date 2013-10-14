Bill Monroe On Mountain Stage

It's no exaggeration to call Bill Monroe one of the most influential and important musicians America has ever produced. He's the undisputed father of bluegrass music: The style itself was created by and named for his band, The Blue Grass Boys, in the late '40s.

Along with Lester Flatt, Earl Scruggs and The Stanley Brothers, Monroe — who died in 1996 — created a sound as distinctive as any musical genre in the world. Over the years, Monroe's bands have included a true "Who's Who" list of bluegrass and country musicians. His influence has woven itself into country, folk, rock and jazz.

It was late in Bill Monroe's career — May 21, 1989, to be exact — when he made this visit to Mountain Stage, but his spirit and energy were as strong as ever. "Give me a call if you ever need a mandolin player in the Mountain Stage band," he told host Larry Groce. There's no doubt he would have been up to the task.

Set List

"My Sweet Blue Eyed Darlin'"

"Muleskinner"

"Southern Flavor"

"A Beautiful Life"

"Uncle Pen"

"Blue Moon Of Kentucky"

"Sugarloaf Mountain"

"Workin' Of A Building"

"Rawhide"

"Rollin' In My Sweet Baby's Arms"

