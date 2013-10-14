KEXP Presents: Odesza

The Northwest electronic music scene has blown up in recent years, and at its forefront is the Seattle duo Odesza. The two young producers both made names for themselves in the local scene — Harrison Mills as Catacombkid and Clayton Knight as BeachesBeaches — before combining their individual styles for this new project.

Their debut full-length, Summer's Gone, is an impressive set of slick, melodic, sun-kissed grooves, shimmery hip-hop beats and beautifully manipulated vocal samples. Earlier this year, Odesza brought its shimmery sounds to the KEXP local music show Audioasis.

Watch Odesza's beat-driven session on KEXP's YouTube channel.

Copyright 2021 KEXP. To see more, visit .