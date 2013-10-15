Foy Vance On World Cafe

When Irish singer-songwriter Foy Vance was a kid, he traveled the American South with his preacher father. On Tuesday's episode of World Cafe, he sits down with host David Dye to discuss how that experience and his father's death have affected his writing.

Vance's new album, Joy of Nothing, was inspired by his move to the isolation of the Scottish highlands. Also influential was the time he spent touring with British pop sensation Ed Sheeran and blues-rock legend Bonnie Raitt. Vance says Raitt's special relationship with her audience inspired the song "You and I," which he plays live at WXPN.

