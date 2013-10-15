New Mix: Sleigh Bells, Omar Souleyman, Blood Orange, More
On this episode of All Songs Considered, NPR Music's Stephen Thompson stops by in his 1984 Dodge Omni to pick up hosts Bob Boilen and Robin Hilton for a trip down Memory Lane, revisiting artists they discovered years ago.
Stephen's most recent Good Listener column asked the question: "How do you get your parents into new music?" The gang talks about the dynamic of sharing music between generations, which prompts Stephen to play a cut both he and his mother love: Tracy Chapman's "Fast Car."
Also on the show: hear why Björk loves the sound of Syrian musician Omar Souleyman; Dev Hynes returns with a new album under the name Blood Orange; Sleigh Bells turn up the gain with a noisy and thrilling pop-rock record; and Irish singer James Vincent McMorrow takes a surprising turn from folk to R&B.
