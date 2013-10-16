The McGarrigle Sisters On Mountain Stage

When sisters Kate and Anna McGarrigle sang together, their voices were almost magically beautiful. Their songs — such as "Heart Like a Wheel," which was famously covered by Linda Ronstadt — could be at once achingly fragile and tremendously powerful. They performed songs written by each, and sometimes co-wrote their material, until Kate's death in 2010.

Here on Mountain Stage in 1989, the McGarrigles opened with "Love Is," which they released the following year on the album Heartbeats Accelerating. The sisters often included family members in their performances; this set features Kate McGarrigle's son, a 16-year-old Rufus Wainwright, who sings lead in "My Old Kentucky Home."

Set List

"Love Is"

"Camptown Races"

"My Old Kentucky Home"

"My Town"

"Complainte"

