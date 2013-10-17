A Debt Ceiling Playlist: 5 Songs To Push Your Mind To The Brink
Late yesterday afternoon, once it looked certain we would dodge financial cataclysm, another wave of emotions rolled through. Although I'm glad we narrowly dodged a crisis, I am still frustrated. Rather than crack another pencil in two or aim a few more mental daggers at Capitol Hill, I've funneled five strong feelings into a music playlist — my five stages of congressional outrage, as it were.
Got any songs to soundtrack your shame, sorrow, relief or agitation? Let us know.
