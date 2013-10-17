Cults, Live In Concert

The synth-rock duo of singer Madeline Follin and keyboardist Brian Oblivion expanded to a raucous five-piece band for NPR Music's showcase at (Le) Poisson Rouge in New York. Watch a nine-song set.

Set List

"High Road"

"Slow Song"

"Abducted"

"Always Forever"

"Were Before"

"You Know What I Mean"

"I Can Hardly Make You Mine"

"Go Outside"

"Keep Your Head Up"

Credits

Producers: Mito Habe-Evans, Robin Hilton, Frannie Kelley, Amy Schriefer; Event Coordinator: Saidah Blount;Audio Engineer: Kevin Wait; Videographers: Alex di Suvero, Becky Harlan, A.J. Wilhelm; Special Thanks: (Le) Poisson Rouge; Executive Producer: Anya Grundmann

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.