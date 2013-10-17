© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Cults, Live In Concert

Published October 17, 2013 at 1:00 PM CDT

The synth-rock duo of singer Madeline Follin and keyboardist Brian Oblivion expanded to a raucous five-piece band for NPR Music's showcase at (Le) Poisson Rouge in New York. Watch a nine-song set.

Set List

  • "High Road"

  • "Slow Song"

  • "Abducted"

  • "Always Forever"

  • "Were Before"

  • "You Know What I Mean"

  • "I Can Hardly Make You Mine"

  • "Go Outside"

  • "Keep Your Head Up"

    • Credits

    Producers: Mito Habe-Evans, Robin Hilton, Frannie Kelley, Amy Schriefer; Event Coordinator: Saidah Blount;Audio Engineer: Kevin Wait; Videographers: Alex di Suvero, Becky Harlan, A.J. Wilhelm; Special Thanks: (Le) Poisson Rouge; Executive Producer: Anya Grundmann

    Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    Arts & Culture