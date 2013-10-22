Don Was On World Cafe

This week's Sense of Place focus on Detroit calls for a resurrection of the very first installment of a World Cafe series called Producer Profiles. This archived session from 1992 features Don Was. In the profile, Was discusses the work he's done with a number of artists, including Bonnie Raitt (Nick of Time and Luck of the Draw).

The musician was — and still is — a member of the band Was (Not Was), but had been doing more production work that extended to fellow Detroit native Iggy Pop, as well as Bob Dylan and a list of others. Even though Was had already produced such hits as "Love Shack" by The B-52's, he wouldn't let on to any knowledge that he could predict a song's potential popularity once it was complete.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.