The Hounds Below On World Cafe

Continuing this week's feature Sense of Place: Detroit, we welcome The Hounds Below to the World Cafe. Even before the popular garage rock band The Von Bondies started to dissolve in 2009, lead singer Jason Stollsteimer was already writing the poppier songs that make up the repertoire of the Hounds. Stollsteimer committed to the new band in 2011; the group released its debut, You Light Me Up In The Dark, the following year.

In Wednesday's session, we talk with Stollsteimer about Detroit rock 'n' roll. The musician also expands upon the new bands springing up in the city, and where the Hounds like to peform live. The group's live set features four songs, including the title track from its debut.

