Rodríguez On World Cafe

For another dose of Sense of Place: Detroit, we revisit an archived studio session from 2009 Rodríguez. The Motor City folk rocker's albums from the '70s, Cold Fact and Coming from Reality, were being re-released at the time of this interview. While those records became huge hits in South Africa several years after their initial U.S. release, back in Detroit, Rodriguez was completely unaware of his fame until decades later.

The incredible story of Rodríguez's latent success was brought to an international audience by the 2012 documentary Searching for Sugar Man. He tells the tale in his own words here on the World Cafe.

