The Howlin' Brothers On Mountain Stage

The Howlin' Brothers make their first appearance on Mountain Stage, recorded live at the Culture Center Theater in Charleston, W.V. A three-piece string band with drive and energy to spare, The Howlin' Brothers bring the roots and branches of traditional music into a sound uniquely their own. Ian Craft sings lead vocals, along with playing banjo and fiddle; Ben Plasse plays upright bass; and Jared Green rounds out the group on a well-worn acoustic guitar.

The group's latest album, Howl, was produced by Brendan Benson, bandmate and cohort of the renowned Jack White. The record also boasts a cameo from Asheville, N.C., hometown hero Warren Haynes.

This performance includes Green's guitar-focused "Delta Queen," which was not heard during the radio broadcast of The Howlin' Brothers' performance.

Set List

"Gone"

"Delta Queen"

"Mama Don't You Tell Me"

"Amanda Dawn/Charleston Chew"

