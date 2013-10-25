Mayer Hawthorne On World Cafe

Mayer Hawthorne joins us on our last day of Sense of Place: Detroit to talk a bit about growing up in the Motor City. While Hawthorne began his career as a hip-hop artist, it was his retro take on soul music that caught the attention of his audience, and of record companies.

The singer's third album, Where Does This Door Go, differs slightly from his previous work, as it includes more influences from the '70s and '80s, the jazz-rock band Steely Dan among them. In today's session, listeners will hear a five song set from Hawthorne and his band.

