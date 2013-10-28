Adele: A Soul Sensation At '19,' Revisited

This segment, from Sept. 11, 2008, is part of ourVintage Cafeseries, in which we revisit some of our best studio performances.

English singer-songwriter Adele has always loved to sing. A fan of artists as diverse as Etta James, Jeff Buckley and Jill Scott, Adele developed a powerful voice of her own. In this segment, World Cafe host David Dye welcomes Adele, who performs songs from her debut album, 19.

Enrolling in the BRIT School (which produced artists such as Amy Winehouse, Kate Nash, Imogen Heap and Leona Lewis), Adele became a MySpace sensation in 2007. Drawing from day-to-day experiences during her turbulent teenage years, Adele invests her ballads about love and heartbreak with startling ease and maturity.

