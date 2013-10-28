BoDeans On Mountain Stage

BoDeans' members make their fifth appearance on Mountain Stage, recorded live on the campus of the North House Folk School in Grand Marais, Minn. As the creative forces behind one of the most enduring bands to come out of the '80s and '90s alt-rock scene, the Wisconsin musicians have been touring and releasing albums in various capacities for the past three decades. Since the group formed in 1983, BoDeans' music has been guided by songwriter and guitarist Kurt Neumann — from its early club days through a world tour alongside Joshua Tree-era U2 and beyond.

The band's latest Mountain Stage set, recorded only a few feet away from Lake Superior's north shore, draws from BoDeans' 11th studio album, American Made, and includes an upbeat cover of the sultry Bruce Springsteen classic "I'm On Fire." Sam Hawksley plays acoustic guitar and provides backing vocals alongside Ryan Bowman on bass and Bukka Allen on Hammond organ. They're joined by the highly regarded drummer Kenny Aronoff.

Set List

"Idaho"

"Jay Leno"

"I'm On Fire"

"Good Things"

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.