KEXP Presents: Julia Holter

Somewhere between the experimental nature of Laurie Anderson and the ethereal artiness of Kate Bush lies Los Angeles musician Julia Holter. Her new album Loud City Song was her first to be recorded outside the comfort of home with a group of musicians, and that adventurous spirit shines through in songs that shimmer with jazzy overtones.

Holter recently visited the studios in advance of her set at the 10th annual Decibel Festival in Seattle. Watch the composer and her band perform "City Appearing" here, then catch the entire performance on KEXP's YouTube channel.

