Ethan Johns On World Cafe

English multi-instrumentalist and producer Ethan Johns has worked with provocative and prolific artists ranging from fellow U.K. musician Laura Marling to Ryan Adams and Ray LaMontagne. With the release of his debut album — If Not Now Then When? — Johns finally let loose the songs he'd been writing throughout his career.

Record production runs in the family; his father, Glyn Johns, has an extensive resume, which includes albums by the likes of The Rolling Stones, The Eagles, The Who and more.

On Tuesday's episode of World Cafe, Ethan Johns reflects on the family business and performs a few of the songs he's crafted over the years.

