opbmusic Presents: Modern Kin
To know where Modern Kin is coming from now, it helps to know where its members have been. The Portland trio — made up of Drew Grow, Kris Doty and Jeremiah Hayden — contains three-quarters of Drew Grow & The Pastors' Wives, a band noted for the loose, rollicking gospel fervor of its live shows over the past four years.
Modern Kin represents a reboot of sorts, and its self-titled debut (produced by Janet Weiss) is a collection of tighter, more focused songs. The fervor remains, and the most intense moments find Grow channeling a preacher in thrall to the good books of Cave and Waits. "Unannounced" is Modern Kin as a power trio, the band announcing itself and dispensing catharsis in the record's most straightforward rock song.
