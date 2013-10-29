The Jill & Julia Show On Mountain Stage

Jill Sobule and Julia Sweeney make their first appearance together on Mountain Stage, recorded live on the campus of the North House Folk School in Grand Marais, Minn. As the duo explains in its introductory song, singer-songwriter Sobule and comedian Sweeney came to know each other after a chance meeting by a jellyfish tank at a conference in Monterey, Calif.

Their mutual admiration led to a collaboration called The Jill & Julia Show, in which Sobule sings and Sweeney tells stories. Bits from Sweeney's award-winning monologues are stitched together with Sobule's poignant songwriting, and it all makes sense. Even though they claim in song that "sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't," it works quite well, judging by the applause and laughter in this performance.

Set List

"The Jill & Julia Show"

"Daughter Story"

"Somewhere In New Mexico"

"Mark Twain Story"

"Heroes"

"Cancer Monologue Story"

"Modern Drugs"

