World Cafe Remembers Lou Reed

In remembrance of the legendary Lou Reed, who died on Oct. 27, World Cafe revisits an archived interview from 1996. This particular segment was recorded around the time the singer released Set the Twilight Reeling.

While many interviewers — including WXPN's David Dye — have described Reed as an intimidating man, listeners won't hear that in this session. In this conversation, the influential musician freely discusses his friend, the late Doc Pomus, whose death inspired 1992's Magic and Loss. Reed also takes a moment to share what went into writing the classic Velvet Underground songs "Heroin" and "Sweet Jane."

