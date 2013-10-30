Black Joe Lewis On World Cafe

In this session, World Cafe welcomes back the Austin blues-funk band Black Joe Lewis, which recently released a new album called Electric Slave. It's a different animal than the group's first two albums, 2009's Tell 'Em What Your Name Is and 2011's Scandalous: It's fiercer, it's more rock-driven, and it moves away from the soul-revival sound of the earlier discs.

Another change for the band comes from within: It's gained new personnel and dropped "And The Honeybears" from its name. Here, Black Joe Lewis performs songs from Electric Slave.

