Laura Marling On World Cafe

There's no denying the alluring musical presence of 23-year-old Laura Marling. The U.K. singer-songwriter has already released four great albums — three of which were eventually nominated for the prestigious Mercury Prize, a British music award.

On Thursday's episode of World Cafe, the folksinger performs a suite of songs from her latest album, this year's Once I Was An Eagle. During the session, Marling takes a moment to discuss her recent move to Los Angeles and the normality she seeks in the midst of a nomadic lifestyle.

