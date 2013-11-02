© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

A Male Belly Dancer, Social Activism On Instagram, 'Thriller'

Published November 2, 2013 at 3:38 PM CDT

The online magazine Ozycovers people, places and trends on the horizon. Co-founder Carlos Watson joins All Things Considered regularly to tell us about the site's latest discoveries.

This week, he tells NPR's Arun Rath about a socially conscious photographer who has chosen Instagram as his platform, a man who's shaking up the world of belly dancing, and the timeless innovation of Michael Jackson's "Thriller."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Arts & Culture