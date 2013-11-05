Matraca Berg On Mountain Stage

Singer-songwriter Matraca Berg appears on this episode of Mountain Stage, recorded live on the campus of the North House Folk School in Grand Marais, Minn. As one of Nashville's most respected and sought-after songwriters, Berg has seen her songs recorded by the likes of Linda Ronstadt, Reba McEntire, Emmylou Harris and Martina McBride.

Berg earned her first No. 1 song at 18 and her first Grammy nomination at 22. In 1997, she won the Country Music Association's Song of the Year for "Strawberry Wine," a career-defining hit for Deana Carter. "She'd never tell you herself," Berg's husband, Jeff Hanna, says of her accomplishments. The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band guitarist backs his wife for the duration of the performance; at Berg's request, Hanna closes the set with the Dirt Band's hit "Mr. Bojangles."

Set List

"You And Tequila"

"Oh Cumberland"

"Back When We Were Beautiful"

"Strawberry Wine"

"Mr. Bojangles"

