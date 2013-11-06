Michael Hollett On World Cafe

For this installment of Sense of Place: Toronto, host David Dye talks with NOW Magazine editor and publisher Michael Hollett. For 32 years, Hollett has guided the alternative news publication to reflect the music culture of Toronto.

Hollett is a fount of information about the city's past and present music scene. In addition to discussing changes in the area, he also talks about co-founding North By Northeast — a Canadian music and arts festival that started as an offshoot of Austin's South By Southwest festival.

