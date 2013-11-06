© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Neil Young On World Cafe

Published November 6, 2013 at 2:46 PM CST
Neil Young.
World Caferevisits a 2005 studio session with Neil Young as Sense of Place: Toronto continues. At the time of this recording, Young — who was born in the city — had just released Prairie Wind. In a conversation with host David Dye, the musician reflects on two significant events that affected the album: his recovery from a brain aneurysm and the death of his father.

The session was recorded live in Nashville at the Ryman Auditorium during the making of Neil Young: Heart of Gold, the first of three documentary films that focus on the artist.

