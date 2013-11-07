Drew Kennedy On Mountain Stage

Drew Kennedy makes his first appearance on Mountain Stage, recorded live on the north shore of Lake Superior in Grand Marais, Minn. A native of the Gettysburg area, Kennedy attended law school but was drawn to a life of music, which he's lived full-time since the mid-2000s. The singer-songwriter now makes his home in Texas, where his musicianship often draws comparison to Lone Star State heavyweights like Guy Clark.

Kennedy's 2001 album Fresh Waters of the Salton Sea was accompanied by a 43-chapter novel of the same name. His fifth and latest album, Wide Listener, came out this year. Here, Kennedy is backed by the Mountain Stage band for a set that includes an epic story about the creation of "Rose of Jericho," a song he wrote with Nashville singer-songwriter Lori McKenna.

Mountain Stage vocalist Julie Adams steps into the spotlight to wrap up this set with a cover of the Dan Hicks tune "Let It Simmer."

Set List

Drew Kennedy

"Good Carpentry"

"Jackson Square"

"Venice Via Postcard"

"Rose Of Jericho"

Julie Adams

"Let It Simmer"

