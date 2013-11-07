Lori McKenna On Mountain Stage

Lori McKenna headlines this episode of Mountain Stage, recorded live on the North Shore of Lake Superior in Grand Marais, Minn. One of Nashville's most in-demand songwriters — her songs have been covered by Faith Hill, Tim McGraw, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban — McKenna didn't play her first show until she was 27. Here, she's backed on stage by Mark Erelli on electric guitar.

In a special addition to Wednesday's set, Grammy-winning songwriter Jon Vezner follows McKenna with his song "Eden in Ireland." Vezner's accompanist, cellist Jeff Gilkinson (formerly of The Dillards), steps into the spotlight to wrap up the set with his song "Black & White."

Set List

Lori McKenna

"Salt"

"How Romantic Is That"

"Shake"

"Buy This Town"

Jon Vezner

"Eden In Ireland"

Jeff Gilkinson

"Black & White"

