Mexican Princesses And The Musical Kingdom Of Tijuana

Recently on Alt.Latino, we've been engaging in some heavy-hitting discussions on topics such as Central American immigration, a Sonic Altar celebrating the Day of the Dead, and some fantastic Guest DJs.

Sometimes, though, we just like to joke around and listen to some brand-new music with our listeners, and that's what we're up to in this episode. So join us as we check out bands from Chile, Argentina, Mexico, Puerto Rico and many points in between.

En Alt.Latino nos tomamos muy en serio, y para muestra bastan unos cuantos botones, como presentarles debates sobre temas como la inmigración centroamericana, un altar musical para celebrar el Día de los Muertos y a fantásticos DJ invitados.

Sin embargo, a veces también nos gusta bromear y hacer el tonto, escuchando música nueva con ustedes, nuestro público y por eso queremos que nos acompañen a descubrir bandas de Chile, Argentina, México, Puerto Rico y todo lo de en medio.

