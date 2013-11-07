White Denim On World Cafe

The psychedelic Austin rock band White Denim recently released its fourth album, Corsicana Lemonade, which cuts back on the shifting time signatures and guitar virtuosity the group had so often employed in the past. While those elements remain, they're subtler in a way that better serves the overall sound.

White Denim traveled to Chicago to work on Corsicana Lemonade with Jeff Tweedy of Wilco, then returned to the Lone Star State to finish it up. In this session for World Cafe, the band performs a soulful three-song set.

