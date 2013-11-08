Andrew Walesch On Mountain Stage

Andrew Walesch makes his first appearance on Mountain Stage, recorded live on the campus of the North House Folk School in Grand Marais, Minn. An in-demand singer and pianist, Walesch has earned fans across the Midwest, one jazz club and piano bar at a time.

Known for his almost obsessive knowledge of the Great American Songbook, Walesch has also developed a creative relationship with Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Jon Vezner, who just appeared in a previous episode of Mountain Stage. Walesch includes two of Vezner's songs in his set, along with "Bridgetop," which was written by guitarist Jonathan Brown, who accompanies Walesch throughout this performance.

Set List

"Speed Of Love"

"October Song"

"Bridgetop"

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.