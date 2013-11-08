© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Disclosure, Live In Concert

By Saidah Blount
Published November 8, 2013 at 10:35 AM CST
Disclosure, performing live at the 2013 Mt. Oasis Electronic Music Summit
It's been a pretty big year for Brit producers (and brothers) Guy and Howard Lawrence. The electronic duo, better known as Disclosure, released their debut album, Settle, to great fanfare, and have been selling out venues across America.

Here, Disclosure performs a number of their hits live in Asheville, NC on Oct. 27, 2013.

Set List:

  • F For You

  • When A Fire Starts

  • You & Me

  • White Noise

  • Voices

  • What's In Your Head

  • Confess To Me

  • Running (Disclosure Remix)

  • Help Me Lose My Mind

  • Latch

    • Credits:

    Producers: Saidah Blount, Bob Boilen; Audio Engineer: Kevin Wait; Photos: Adam Kissick

    Saidah Blount