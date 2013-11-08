Disclosure, Live In Concert
It's been a pretty big year for Brit producers (and brothers) Guy and Howard Lawrence. The electronic duo, better known as Disclosure, released their debut album, Settle, to great fanfare, and have been selling out venues across America.
Here, Disclosure performs a number of their hits live in Asheville, NC on Oct. 27, 2013.
Set List:
Credits:
Producers: Saidah Blount, Bob Boilen; Audio Engineer: Kevin Wait; Photos: Adam Kissick
