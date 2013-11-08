Disclosure, Live In Concert

It's been a pretty big year for Brit producers (and brothers) Guy and Howard Lawrence. The electronic duo, better known as Disclosure, released their debut album, Settle, to great fanfare, and have been selling out venues across America.

Here, Disclosure performs a number of their hits live in Asheville, NC on Oct. 27, 2013.

Set List:

F For You

When A Fire Starts

You & Me

White Noise

Voices

What's In Your Head

Confess To Me

Running (Disclosure Remix)

Help Me Lose My Mind

Latch

Credits:

Producers: Saidah Blount, Bob Boilen; Audio Engineer: Kevin Wait; Photos: Adam Kissick

