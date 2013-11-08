Gary Numan, Live In Concert
Singer and composer Gary Numan is firmly considered a pioneer of synth-based electronic music. His dark, brooding songs have often featured a heavy rock influence, with Numan sometimes feeding his synths through guitar pedals in order to create futuristic, industrial sounds. For this special Mountain Oasis set, Numan performed a number of his classic hits, as well as new tracks from his 2013 album, Splinter.
Gary Numan performs live in Asheville, NC on Oct. 25, 2013.
Set List
Credits:
Producers: Saidah Blount, Bob Boilen; Audio Engineer: Kevin Wait; Photos: Adam Kissick
