© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Gary Numan, Live In Concert

By Saidah Blount
Published November 8, 2013 at 10:34 AM CST
Gary Numan, performing live at the 2013 Mt. Oasis Electronic Music Summit.
Gary Numan, performing live at the 2013 Mt. Oasis Electronic Music Summit.

Singer and composer Gary Numan is firmly considered a pioneer of synth-based electronic music. His dark, brooding songs have often featured a heavy rock influence, with Numan sometimes feeding his synths through guitar pedals in order to create futuristic, industrial sounds. For this special Mountain Oasis set, Numan performed a number of his classic hits, as well as new tracks from his 2013 album, Splinter.

Gary Numan performs live in Asheville, NC on Oct. 25, 2013.

Set List

  • I Am Dust

  • Films

  • The Fall

  • Everything Comes Down To This

  • Here In The Black

  • The Calling

  • Down In The Park

  • Splinter

  • When The Sky Bleeds, He Will Come

  • Lost

  • Cars

  • We're The Unforgiven

  • Love Hurt Bleed

  • My Last Day

  • Metal

  • A Prayer For The Unborn

    • Credits:

    Producers: Saidah Blount, Bob Boilen; Audio Engineer: Kevin Wait; Photos: Adam Kissick

    Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    Arts & Culture
    Saidah Blount