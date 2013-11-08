Gary Numan, Live In Concert

Singer and composer Gary Numan is firmly considered a pioneer of synth-based electronic music. His dark, brooding songs have often featured a heavy rock influence, with Numan sometimes feeding his synths through guitar pedals in order to create futuristic, industrial sounds. For this special Mountain Oasis set, Numan performed a number of his classic hits, as well as new tracks from his 2013 album, Splinter.

Gary Numan performs live in Asheville, NC on Oct. 25, 2013.

Set List

I Am Dust

Films

The Fall

Everything Comes Down To This

Here In The Black

The Calling

Down In The Park

Splinter

When The Sky Bleeds, He Will Come

Lost

Cars

We're The Unforgiven

Love Hurt Bleed

My Last Day

Metal

A Prayer For The Unborn

Credits:

Producers: Saidah Blount, Bob Boilen; Audio Engineer: Kevin Wait; Photos: Adam Kissick

