© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Jherek Bischoff, Live In Concert

By Saidah Blount
Published November 8, 2013 at 10:33 AM CST
Jherek Bischoff performing live at the 2013 Mt. Oasis Electronic Music Summit
Jherek Bischoff performing live at the 2013 Mt. Oasis Electronic Music Summit

Multi-hyphenate entertainer Jherek Bischoff is known for pushing the limits of orchestral music. For this very special set for the Mountain Oasis Electronic Music Summit, Bischoff worked with four local Asheville, N.C. musicians willing to learn his complex, blissful compositions in less than 24 hours, and also asked his friends from the band People Get Ready to contribute vocals and percussion.

Here, Jherek Bischoff performs live at The Mountain Oasis Electronic Music Summit on October 25, 2013.

Set List:

  • Dae2

  • Reminder

  • Eyes

  • The Nest (Featuring Jen Goma of People Get Ready)

  • Sad Major

  • Blossom

  • Your Ghost (Featuring Jen Goma of People Get Ready)

  • Kule Kule (Konono No. 1 Cover)

  • Cistern

    • Credits:

    Producers: Saidah Blount and Bob Boilen; Audio Engineer: Kevin Wait; Photos: Adam Kissick

    Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    Arts & Culture
    Saidah Blount