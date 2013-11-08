Jherek Bischoff, Live In Concert

Multi-hyphenate entertainer Jherek Bischoff is known for pushing the limits of orchestral music. For this very special set for the Mountain Oasis Electronic Music Summit, Bischoff worked with four local Asheville, N.C. musicians willing to learn his complex, blissful compositions in less than 24 hours, and also asked his friends from the band People Get Ready to contribute vocals and percussion.

Here, Jherek Bischoff performs live at The Mountain Oasis Electronic Music Summit on October 25, 2013.

Set List:

Dae2

Reminder

Eyes

The Nest (Featuring Jen Goma of People Get Ready)

Sad Major

Blossom

Your Ghost (Featuring Jen Goma of People Get Ready)

Kule Kule (Konono No. 1 Cover)

Cistern

Credits:

Producers: Saidah Blount and Bob Boilen; Audio Engineer: Kevin Wait; Photos: Adam Kissick

