Marijuana Deathsquads, Live In Concert

The Minneapolis-based noise-rock band Marijuana Deathsquads has a name that implies mind-altering chaos. And that's largely what you get in the group's live performances - a thrilling, relentless bombardment of sight and sound. For this concert, originally webcast live on Nov. 6, 2013, the group's members were lost in a flickering shower of lights while blasting their way through highlights from its latest album, Oh My Sexy Lord.

Set List:

HAL

Untitled

Wave

Untitled

Blood

Goldan

Claw Of Shame

Ewok Sadness

Credits:

Producers: Mito Habe-Evans, Robin Hilton; Videographers: Gabriella Garcia-Pardo, Becky Lettenberger, Maggie Starbard; Audio Engineer: Kevin Wait; Host: Bob Boilen; Production Assistants: Becky Harlan, Chad Miller; Special Thanks: 9:30 Club; Executive Producer: Anya Grundmann

