Marijuana Deathsquads, Live In Concert

By Robin Hilton
Published November 8, 2013 at 1:31 PM CST

The Minneapolis-based noise-rock band Marijuana Deathsquads has a name that implies mind-altering chaos. And that's largely what you get in the group's live performances - a thrilling, relentless bombardment of sight and sound. For this concert, originally webcast live on Nov. 6, 2013, the group's members were lost in a flickering shower of lights while blasting their way through highlights from its latest album, Oh My Sexy Lord.

Set List:

  • HAL

  • Untitled

  • Wave

  • Untitled

  • Blood

  • Goldan

  • Claw Of Shame

  • Ewok Sadness

    • Credits:

    Producers: Mito Habe-Evans, Robin Hilton; Videographers: Gabriella Garcia-Pardo, Becky Lettenberger, Maggie Starbard; Audio Engineer: Kevin Wait; Host: Bob Boilen; Production Assistants: Becky Harlan, Chad Miller; Special Thanks: 9:30 Club; Executive Producer: Anya Grundmann

    Robin Hilton
    Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
