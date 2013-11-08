© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Tourist., Live In Concert

By Saidah Blount
Published November 8, 2013 at 10:35 AM CST
Tourist performing live at the 2013 Mt. Oasis Electronic Music Summit
London-based electronic producer Tourist. (aka Will Philips) has steadily earned the reputation of being one of the next big names in dance music. Known for creating emotive, slightly swampy remixes for Haim and Sharon Van Etten, Tourist. was recently signed to Disclosure's new label.

Here, Tourist. performs live at the Mountain Oasis Electronic Music Summit 2013 in Asheville, N.C.

Set List:

  • I Have No Fear

  • Trust In You

  • Peaks

  • Never Stop

  • Stay

  • Tonight

  • The Wire (HAIM Remix)

  • Together

    • Credits:

    Producers: Saidah Blount, Bob Boilen; Audio Engineer: Kevin Wait; Photos: Adam Kissick

    Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    Saidah Blount