Tourist., Live In Concert
London-based electronic producer Tourist. (aka Will Philips) has steadily earned the reputation of being one of the next big names in dance music. Known for creating emotive, slightly swampy remixes for Haim and Sharon Van Etten, Tourist. was recently signed to Disclosure's new label.
Here, Tourist. performs live at the Mountain Oasis Electronic Music Summit 2013 in Asheville, N.C.
Producers: Saidah Blount, Bob Boilen; Audio Engineer: Kevin Wait; Photos: Adam Kissick
