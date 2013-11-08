Tourist., Live In Concert

London-based electronic producer Tourist. (aka Will Philips) has steadily earned the reputation of being one of the next big names in dance music. Known for creating emotive, slightly swampy remixes for Haim and Sharon Van Etten, Tourist. was recently signed to Disclosure's new label.

Here, Tourist. performs live at the Mountain Oasis Electronic Music Summit 2013 in Asheville, N.C.

Set List:

I Have No Fear

Trust In You

Peaks

Never Stop

Stay

Tonight

The Wire (HAIM Remix)

Together

Credits:

Producers: Saidah Blount, Bob Boilen; Audio Engineer: Kevin Wait; Photos: Adam Kissick

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.