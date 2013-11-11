Ani DiFranco On Mountain Stage

Ani DiFranco appears on this special 800th episode of Mountain Stage, recorded live at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences in Charleston, W.V. A fiercely independent singer-songwriter, activist and artist, DiFranco blazed her own path through the music world, implementing a fan-centered business model in the early '90s that all but predicted the future of the industry.

DiFranco has appeared on Mountain Stage six times over the years, beginning in 1993. In introducing her, host Larry Groce recalls hearing the musician's first CD, saying he hadn't heard such talent or originality before or since. Now widely regarded as one of the most important singer-songwriters of her generation, DiFranco might best be summed up by Mountain Stage associate producer Jeff Shirley: "Everyone tries to sound like her, but she doesn't sound like anyone."

During her set, DiFranco is backed by her longtime road band, which includes Todd Sickafoose on bass and Terence Higgins on drums.

Set List

"J"

"Studying Stones"

"Promiscuity"

"32 Flavors"

"Hypnotized"

"Both Hands"

"Joyful Girl"

