Dave Mason On Mountain Stage

Dave Mason appears on this special 800th episode of Mountain Stage, recorded live at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences in Charleston, W.V. As a singer, songwriter and guitarist, Mason has had a hand in the creation of a staggering number of classic rock and pop songs.

As a teenager, the musician teamed up with Steve Winwood to form Traffic, a band that would later earn him a place in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Mason revisits some of the biggest moments of his career in this performance, which he opens with the classic-rock staples "We Just Disagree" and "Only You Know and I Know." He also plays the song he's perhaps best known for writing: "Feelin' Alright," which was famously covered by Joe Cocker and featured in countless movies and TV shows.

Mason closes the set with his own take on "All Along the Watchtower," a track for which he played acoustic guitar alongside Jimi Hendrix. Mason is backed by his own band, which includes Jason Roller on guitar and mandolin, Tony Patler on keys and bass, and Alvino Bennett on drums.

Set List

"We Just Disagree"

"Only You Know And I Know"

"Good 2 U"

"You Can All Join In"

"Feelin' Alright"

"All Along The Watchtower"

