Chrisette Michele's Music To Make Her Days Better

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

And now it's time for the occasional feature we call In Your Ear. That's where some of our guests give us a taste of the music that has special meaning to them. Today, we hear from singer-songwriter Chrisette Michele. We spoke with her earlier this year about her latest album "Better." And she told us about the music that makes her days better.

CHRISETTE MICHELE: Hey, this is Chrisette Michele, and what is in my ear is "No Way" by Tye Tribbett

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "NO WAY")

MICHELE: I love that song because sometimes there are days where I just feel like I just cannot make it. I can't get through the day. So sometimes I have to remember where my success, where I draw my strength from. And so Tye Tribbet and The G.A. Chant's "No Way" song gets me through sometimes.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "NO WAY")

MICHELE: Another song playing in my ear is off of Justin Timberlake's "The 20/20 Experience." That song is called "Mirrors."

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "MIRRORS")

MICHELE: I love how sweet and romantic and melancholy this song is. It just makes me want to fall in love with somebody. He sees himself in her and herself in him. I think that's really, really cute. Kudos to Justin Timberlake.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "MIRRORS")

MICHELE: One more song that's playing in my ear is from Miguel's "Kaleidoscope Dream" album. The name of the song is "Do You."

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "DO YOU")

MICHELE: OK, OK, it's a guilty pleasure. I know what the song is about, but the song is so musical and magical. And I just feel like I'm floating on a cloud when I listen to it.

That was singer-songwriter Chrisette Michele telling us what's playing in her ear.

