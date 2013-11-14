Dawes On Mountain Stage

Dawes appears on this special 800th episode of Mountain Stage, recorded live at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences in Charleston, W.V. Founded by brothers Taylor and Griffin Goldsmith, Dawes' breakthrough debut, North Hills,drew instant comparisons to work from iconic California rock acts like Jackson Browne and Buffalo Springfield. The band's third studio album, Stories Don't End, finds the group successfully stretching beyond its classic-rock influences while building on the well-crafted hooks, breezy harmonies and memorable songwriting for which its members are known.

Dawes' performance draws primarily from the latest album, including its opening and closing songs: "From a Window Seat" and "Most People." The set also includes a tune that host Larry Groce has called "one of the best songs of the past decade" — "A Little Bit of Everything," which was featured on the group's second album, Nothing Is Wrong.

Set List

"From A Window Seat"

"Something In Common"

"Someone Will"

"A Little Bit Of Everything"

"Most People"

