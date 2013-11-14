Justin Long: The Impression That You Get

Although Justin Long is widely known as the smug foil to humorist John Hodgman's downtrodden character in Apple's "Mac Versus PC" commercials, he tends to exude the humble, down-to-earth, everyman in his acting roles. He's gone from playing the geeky comic relief in Ed and Galaxy Quest, to the guy trying to win the girl in romantic comedies like He's Just Not That Into You, and his latest films, A Case of You and Best Man Down. And even in animated works like Alvin and the Chipmunks and King of the Hill, Long channels his charm just from his voice.

Given his friendly on-screen persona, Long told host Ophira Eisenberg that he is often approached on the street by fans of his rom-coms. While women are not afraid to shower him with compliments, his male fans can be more apprehensive. "Anytime a guy would come up to me about [He's Just Not That Into You], they would look around like they were buying crack or about to flash me. "

We discovered that when Long watches the films of director and actor Woody Allen, he feels like he's hanging out with an old friend. So in an Ask Me Another Challenge, we quizzed Long on the man born Allen Stewart Konigsberg. (Hear it here.) We dug deep and asked him to identify some of Allen's movies based on a few signature lines, and as well as his role in a 1967 James Bond spoof. Find out if Long will "take the money and run."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.