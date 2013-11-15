Jimmy Webb On World Cafe

Singer-songwriter and composer Jimmy Webb appears on this special episode of World Cafe, as our Sense of Place: Toronto series continues. The multifaceted musician has written hits for the likes of The Supremes, Frank Sinatra, Elvis Presley, Art Garfunkel, Linda Ronstadt and Barbra Streisand.

At 21, Webb collected eight Grammy Awards for writing The 5th Dimension's major pop hit "Up, Up, and Away" and Glen Campbell's "By the Time I Get to Phoenix." Here, Webb discusses how he was inspired to write his award-winning songs — and he performs a six-song set that opens with a tune from his new album, Still Within the Sound of My Voice.

